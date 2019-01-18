Flyers' Brian Elliott: Still seeking return timetable
Despite making strides in his recovery, Elliott (lower body) still has no clear timetable for his return.
Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher sounds optimistic about Elliott's progression, even though the goalie has missed the past 28 games due to the lower-body issue. "Brian is progressing nicely and continuing his rehab," he said, adding that netminder has since returned to the ice. The Flyers have rotated a record-tying number of goalies (seven) this season due to various injuries and poor play among the group.
