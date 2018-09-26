Flyers' Brian Elliott: Still working to full fitness

General manager Ron Hextall told reporters he felt Elliott was quite 100 percent, but should be ready for Opening Night against Vegas on Oct. 4, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott has made two starts during the preseason as he works his way back from offseason abdominal surgery. The veteran's game might not be at its sharpest for the season opener, but with Michal Neuvirth (groin) still sidelined, it seems unlikely the club would opt to go with Carter Hart between the pipes instead.