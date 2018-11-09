Elliott stopped all 16 shots he faced in two periods of work plus overtime Thursday, helping his team steal a 5-4 win over Arizona.

Elliott entered coming off an undisclosed injury and provided the calming influence his team needed by shutting down the Coyotes and giving the Flyers a chance to come back. He hasn't given up more than three goals since Oct. 16 and clearly gives Philadelphia its best chance to win when he's in the net. If the Flyers decide he's ready for a full game, it's a good idea to start him Saturday against the Blackhawks.