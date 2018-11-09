Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stonewalls Coyotes in relief
Elliott stopped all 16 shots he faced in two periods of work plus overtime Thursday, helping his team steal a 5-4 win over Arizona.
Elliott entered coming off an undisclosed injury and provided the calming influence his team needed by shutting down the Coyotes and giving the Flyers a chance to come back. He hasn't given up more than three goals since Oct. 16 and clearly gives Philadelphia its best chance to win when he's in the net. If the Flyers decide he's ready for a full game, it's a good idea to start him Saturday against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: In line for backup duty Thursday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Won't play Monday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Possibly injured in practice•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Sharp against Kings•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Los Angeles•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Holds on for win over Ducks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...