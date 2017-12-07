Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 23 in win

Elliott made 23 saves on 25 shots in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

That's back-to-back wins for Elliott. That must feel good, considering that he had lost his eight previous decisions. The 32-year-old has gotten off to a slow start with his new team, and he's yet to have a good season outside of his time with the Blues.

