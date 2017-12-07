Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 23 in win
Elliott made 23 saves on 25 shots in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.
That's back-to-back wins for Elliott. That must feel good, considering that he had lost his eight previous decisions. The 32-year-old has gotten off to a slow start with his new team, and he's yet to have a good season outside of his time with the Blues.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod against Oilers•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns away 43 shots in win over Flames•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting against Flames•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Winless in eight starts•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting Saturday against Boston•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Extends losing streak to seven•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...