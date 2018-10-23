Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 29 shots in loss to Avalanche
Elliott stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
The veteran netminder didn't get a lot of help, but it was still another lackluster effort from Elliott, who now has an .882 save percentage through seven games. Don't be surprised if he's back on the bench when the Flyers head to Boston on Thursday.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Back between pipes Monday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 19 saves in win over Devils•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on New Jersey•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Won't start Thursday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Columbus•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets pulled in shootout victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.