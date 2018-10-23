Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 29 shots in loss to Avalanche

Elliott stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The veteran netminder didn't get a lot of help, but it was still another lackluster effort from Elliott, who now has an .882 save percentage through seven games. Don't be surprised if he's back on the bench when the Flyers head to Boston on Thursday.

