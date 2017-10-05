Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 32 in win
Elliott turned aside 32 of 35 shots in a 5-3 win Wednesday over the Sharks.
Elliott picked up the win in his Flyers debut. This is his third team in as many seasons, and Elliott's numbers have been uneven recently. Last year, he had a .910 save percentage, but two seasons ago he had a .930 save percentage. Time will tell how he'll fare in Philly.
