Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 36 for third straight win

Elliott made 36 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.

This wasn't the cakewalk the scoreline would have you believe, as the result was very much in doubt until Wayne Simmonds potted an empty-netter with 1:02 remaining. Vancouver held a 37-26 advantage in shots, so Elliott had his work cut out for him even though his team scored the game's first three goals. The veteran netminder's won three consecutive starts to improve to 9-6-6 in his first season in the city of brotherly love.