Flyers' Brian Elliott: Strange outcome in 400th career outing

Elliott, who was playing in his 400th career game, allowed two goals on 35 shots in Friday's 4-2 road loss to the Sabres.

Oddly enough, Elliott perfectly matched opposing goalie Robin Lehner's stat line, but Jack Eichel came up with two empty-net goals to the delight of the home crowd. This was just the third loss in the past 10 games for Elliott, so don't let his tough luck here overshadow the big picture.