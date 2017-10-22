Flyers' Brian Elliott: Strong effort against Oil

Elliott made 23 saves in a 2-1 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Elliott picked a great time to get his game back in focus -- Michal Neuvirth has outplayed him this season and the Flyers were starting to look at a platoon split. Elliott needs to string together more performances like this to have his owners and team brass forget about his 3.25 GAA and .884 save percentage.

