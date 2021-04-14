Elliott allowed six goals on 32 shots in a 6-1 loss to Washington on Tuesday.

It was a performance to forget for Elliott, who struggled to move laterally on multiple Washington goals and couldn't fully squeeze two of them. The game was essentially over by the time the two teams headed to the first intermission with the Capitals already leading 4-1. It's especially disappointing considering Elliott had put together two straight solid outings against Boston coming into Tuesday's tilt, but he's now allowed 16 goals in his three starts this season versus Washington. The 37-year-old owns a 11-6-1 record on the year, albeit with a rough 3.04 GAA and .88 save percentage.