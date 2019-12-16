Flyers' Brian Elliott: Struggles Sunday
Elliott was pulled from Sunday's 7-3 loss to Winnipeg after allowing six goals on 17 shots.
Elliott was replaced by Carter Hart to begin the third period. Because of the score at the time of Elliott's departure, the veteran netminder will be credited with the loss and will see his record slip to 7-4-2 in 2019-20.
