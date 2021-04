Elliott will start in Saturday's home game versus the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carter Hart gets the starting nod in Thursday's road game versus the Islanders. It's been a turbulent season for both netminders, but Elliott has managed to win three of his last four appearances despite posting a .902 save percentage in that stretch. One of those victories was against the Bruins, as he steered away 27 of 29 shots.