Elliott stopped 18 of 20 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

Elliott was pitching a shutout until New York rookie Oliver Wahlstrom poked home a loose puck 4:06 into the third period. Anthony Beauvillier won it for the Islanders in overtime on a wraparound goal. Elliott is winless in his last four appearances, falling to 7-4-1 with a 2.88 GAA and .892 save percentage.