Flyers' Brian Elliott: Takes overtime defeat

Elliott allowed five goals on 33 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old possessed average numbers at the end of November, but in his last seven games, he's posted a save percentage above .900 just once, which has dropped his statistics just about across the board. The only thing he's been able to avoid is too many regulation overtime losses like he managed to escape again Tuesday. Elliott is 9-5-3 with a 3.16 GAA and .896 save percentage this season.