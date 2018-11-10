Flyers' Brian Elliott: Takes to ice for matinee Saturday
Elliott will tend twine against the visiting Blackhawks on Saturday, Jamey Baskow of Philadelphia Sports Network reports.
Elliott is in pursuit of his fourth straight win. He saved all 16 shots in a relief outing against the Coyotes his last time out, and now Philadelphia's No. 1 netminder will square off against a Blackhawks team that is still getting accustomed to new coach Jerry Colliton.
