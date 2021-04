Elliott will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus Washington, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, stopping 30 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll try to earn his 12th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.35 goals per game at home this season, 10th in the NHL.