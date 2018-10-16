Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on Florida
Elliott will start between the pipes in Tuesdays' home matchup with the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott has struggled early on this season, compiling a 1-3-0 record while posting an ugly 3.80 GAA and .883 save percentage in four appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to snap his three-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a Panthers club that has only potted seven goals through its first three games of the campaign.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 20 saves in loss to Knights•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Preparing to face Golden Knights•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Lays stinker in home opener•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod against Sharks•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...