Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on Florida

Elliott will start between the pipes in Tuesdays' home matchup with the Panthers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott has struggled early on this season, compiling a 1-3-0 record while posting an ugly 3.80 GAA and .883 save percentage in four appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to snap his three-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a Panthers club that has only potted seven goals through its first three games of the campaign.