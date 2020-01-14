Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on former team Wednesday
Elliott will get the road start against the Blues on Tuesday, Davie Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.
Elliott will return to the city he spent five seasons in and face a team that he took a trip to the Western Conference finals with. The 34-year-old is having struggles this year with an .896 save percentage and 3.16 GAA, and he's drawn a tough matchup against the defending champs that have won nine straight home games.
