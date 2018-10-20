Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on New Jersey

Elliott will guard the cage in Saturday's home matchup with the Devils, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Elliott has struggled this season, compiling a 1-3-0 record while posting an ugly 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage in five appearances. The veteran netminder will look to start righting the ship in a tough home matchup with a hot Devils club that's 4-1-0 this campaign.