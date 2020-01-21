Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on surging Penguins

Elliott will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus Pittsburgh, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott was fantastic in his last appearance Saturday against L.A., denying 34 of 35 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 win. The veteran backstop will need to stay sharp in order to have a shot at picking up a third straight win Tuesday, as he'll be taking on a red-hot Penguins squad that's gone 6-1-0 in its last seven contests.