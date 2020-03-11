Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on Tampa Bay

Elliott will guard the road goal during Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott was sharp in his last start March 4 against the Capitals, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to an impressive 5-2 road victory. The veteran netminder will attempt to pick up a second straight road win in a tough matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 22-10-2 at home this year.

