Elliott will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Elliott hasn't been great in the month of March, posting a 2.94 GAA and an .882 save percentage through three appearances, but he's still compiled a 2-1-0 record over that span thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The veteran backstop will attempt to secure his eighth win of the season in a home matchup with a Washington team that's 7-3-2 on the road this year.
