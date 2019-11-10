Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taller than tall gets win
Elliott made 38 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Toronto.
It was his first win since Oct. 26. The Flyers remain a tough play whenever they hit the ice. And Elliott as a backup is a match-ups activation. Nothing more. Nothing less.
