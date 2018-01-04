Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tasked with slowing high-powered offense

Elliott will be in the cage against the visiting Islanders on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

There was wide speculation that Flyers coach Dave Hakstol would give the starting nod to Michal Neuvirth after Elliott put up a dud (four goals on 14 shots) in Tuesday's action against the Penguins, but that evidently will not be the case. Elliott will command the crease against an Islanders team that features the league's seventh-best line -- as measured by Left Wing Lock -- with the trio comprised of John Tavares, Josh Bailey and Anders Lee.