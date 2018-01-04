Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tasked with slowing high-powered offense
Elliott will be in the cage against the visiting Islanders on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
There was wide speculation that Flyers coach Dave Hakstol would give the starting nod to Michal Neuvirth after Elliott put up a dud (four goals on 14 shots) in Tuesday's action against the Penguins, but that evidently will not be the case. Elliott will command the crease against an Islanders team that features the league's seventh-best line -- as measured by Left Wing Lock -- with the trio comprised of John Tavares, Josh Bailey and Anders Lee.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pulled in Tuesday's loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Facing Penguins on Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pulls out road victory•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Will make 13th straight start Friday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gives up three in loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Patrolling blue paint versus Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...