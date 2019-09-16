Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Monday

Elliott will patrol the home crease in Monday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Elliott's looking to bounce back from last year's disappointing performance where he posted a .907 save percentage, 2.96 GAA and an 11-11-1 record. While Carter Hart, 21, is expected to be the starter this season, the Flyers may not want to give him a full workload right away and will need to have Elliott ready to play around 25-30 games.