Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Sunday
Elliott will start in Sunday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Elliott has been decent in his past five starts, accumulating a 3-2-0 record to go along with a .893 save percentage and 3.66 GAA. The Wisconsin product will have to be on his toes when he faces an offense that ranks fifth in goals per game this campaign (3.37).
