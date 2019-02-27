Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Thursday
Elliott will guard the visiting cage in Thursday's tilt against the Blue Jackets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott has been outstanding for the Flyers since his return from injury, racking up a 2-0 record to go along with a 2.21 GAA and .940 save percentage in four games. He will have to be on his toes when he takes on the 10th best scoring offense in the league (197). The 33-year-old will give way to backup Cam Talbot for Friday's clash against New Jersey.
