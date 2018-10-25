Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Thursday
Elliott will guard the cage on the road versus the Bruins on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott has struggled out the gate, as he is 2-4-0 with a 3.59 GAA in seven outings. Now that Michal Neuvirth (groin) is healthy, the 33-year-old Elliott may be looking over his shoulder at a potential benching if he can't rediscover his game soon. Facing a Bruins squad that is logging 3.44 goals per game isn't exactly the type of matchup a netminder looks for when trying to get back on track.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Stops 29 shots in loss to Avalanche•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Back between pipes Monday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes 19 saves in win over Devils•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on New Jersey•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Won't start Thursday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.