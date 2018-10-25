Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Thursday

Elliott will guard the cage on the road versus the Bruins on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott has struggled out the gate, as he is 2-4-0 with a 3.59 GAA in seven outings. Now that Michal Neuvirth (groin) is healthy, the 33-year-old Elliott may be looking over his shoulder at a potential benching if he can't rediscover his game soon. Facing a Bruins squad that is logging 3.44 goals per game isn't exactly the type of matchup a netminder looks for when trying to get back on track.

