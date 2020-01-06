Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Tuesday
Elliott will get the road start Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.
Elliott gets the nod on the first half of back-to-back games, so Carter Hart likely starts Wednesday versus the Capitals. The veteran netminder's last five starts have been ugly, as he posted a 4.13 GAA and an .847 save percentage en route to a 2-3-0 record. The Hurricanes rank sixth in the league with 3.50 goals per home game.
