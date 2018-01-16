Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tending twine versus Rangers

Elliott will guard the cage against New York on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott has been an absolute workhorse this season, as he has appeared in 26 of the Flyers' previous 28 contests. With a November slump behind him, the tender has performed well of late, with four wins in his last five outings. The Rangers have dropped three straight games, a trend the 32-year-old will look to extend Tuesday.