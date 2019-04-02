Flyers' Brian Elliott: Thursday's starter
Elliott will start Thursday's game against the Blues in St. Louis, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
All three Flyers goalies will get a start to close out the year, with Elliott pegged for Thursday's go around. The veteran netminder will close out his campaign against a Blues club in the middle of the pack in scoring (3.18 goals per game) at home, looking to end a mediocre campaign on a high note.
