Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tipped for Monday's start
Elliott will tend the twine for Monday's contest against Arizona, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Despite a shining 5-2-0 record, at first blush, Elliott's statline would indicate he's enduring a brutal start to the campaign, posting a 3.14 GAA and .885 save percentage. However, if you remove the two stinkers that he turned in during each of his losses, Elliott has a .926 save percentage while allowing 10 goals in five games. Arizona is the worst team in hockey and it's hard to imagine that they'll give Elliott too much trouble Monday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...