Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tipped for Monday's start

Elliott will tend the twine for Monday's contest against Arizona, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite a shining 5-2-0 record, at first blush, Elliott's statline would indicate he's enduring a brutal start to the campaign, posting a 3.14 GAA and .885 save percentage. However, if you remove the two stinkers that he turned in during each of his losses, Elliott has a .926 save percentage while allowing 10 goals in five games. Arizona is the worst team in hockey and it's hard to imagine that they'll give Elliott too much trouble Monday.