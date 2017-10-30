Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tipped for Monday's start

Elliott will tend the twine for Monday's contest against Arizona, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite a shining 5-2-0 record, at first blush, Elliott's statline would indicate he's enduring a brutal start to the campaign, posting a 3.14 GAA and .885 save percentage. However, if you remove the two stinkers that he turned in during each of his losses, Elliott has a .926 save percentage while allowing 10 goals in five games. Arizona is the worst team in hockey and it's hard to imagine that they'll give Elliott too much trouble Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories