Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns aside 24 shots in preseason loss

Elliott stopped 24 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Bruins.

The 33-year-old seems set as the Flyers' No. 1 netminder to begin the season with Michal Neuvirth (groin) once again less than 100 percent, but Elliott's numbers have taken a significant downturn since he left the Blues following the 2015-16 campaign. If he once again struggles in a starting role, a healthy Neuvirth -- or even top prospect Carter Hart -- could quickly push Elliott aside.