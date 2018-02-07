Flyers' Brian Elliott: Turns aside 27 shots in Tuesday's OT win

Elliott stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

He saved his best work for last, robbing Jordan Staal with the knob of his stick inside the final minute of overtime before the Flyers took the puck the other way and scored with 3.1 ticks left on the clock. Elliott had missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, leaving him with a poor 3.48 GAA and .874 save percentage for the month of January, but despite those struggles he still picked up his sixth win in his last seven starts.