Elliott turned aside 24 shots in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Making just his third appearance since the start of February, Elliott was perfect against Rangers not named Chris Kreider, who scored three times from in close. The 35-year-old Elliott has enjoyed a strong season behind No. 1 starter Carter Hart, going 4-1-0 with a 2.38 GAA and .922 save percentage.