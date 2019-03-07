Flyers' Brian Elliott: Will be in cage Saturday

Elliott will cover the road net Saturday evening against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Flyers coach Scott Gordon evidently still has confidence in Elliott, despite how the veteran surrendered four goals on 19 shots to the Capitals and got the hook in Wednesday's 5-3 home loss. The Islanders present another stiff challenge, though, as they carry a plus-31 goal differential and are awfully close to officially securing a spot in the postseason.