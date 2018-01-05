Flyers' Brian Elliott: Will host old friends Saturday

Elliott will face off against the Blues -- his former squad -- Saturday afternoon, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott will play the Blues for the third time since they let him walk after the 2015-16 season -- when he basically carried them to the Western Conference finals. This will be Elliott's 16th consecutive start, but he's struggled of late, allowing 14 goals on 99 shots -- a .859 save percentage -- while luckily getting enough offensive support to reel in a 2-2-0 record. The Blues have been the opposite, as they've struggled offensively and haven't scored a power-play goal in their last seven matchups, but they've been saved by stellar goaltending to win their last three. If that goaltending keeps up for St. Louis, it will be difficult for Elliott to steal a win.