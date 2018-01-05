Flyers' Brian Elliott: Will host old friends Saturday
Elliott will face off against the Blues -- his former squad -- Saturday afternoon, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott will play the Blues for the third time since they let him walk after the 2015-16 season -- when he basically carried them to the Western Conference finals. This will be Elliott's 16th consecutive start, but he's struggled of late, allowing 14 goals on 99 shots -- a .859 save percentage -- while luckily getting enough offensive support to reel in a 2-2-0 record. The Blues have been the opposite, as they've struggled offensively and haven't scored a power-play goal in their last seven matchups, but they've been saved by stellar goaltending to win their last three. If that goaltending keeps up for St. Louis, it will be difficult for Elliott to steal a win.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Power play proves to be saving grace•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tasked with slowing high-powered offense•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pulled in Tuesday's loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Facing Penguins on Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Pulls out road victory•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Will make 13th straight start Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...