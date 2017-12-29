Flyers' Brian Elliott: Will make 13th straight start Friday
Elliott will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Lightning, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Elliott has played well recently, registering an admirable 2.00 GAA and .939 save percentage in his last three appearances, but he's suffered three consecutive defeats over that span due to a lack of offensive support from his teammates. The veteran netminder will look to snap his three-game losing streak and pick up his 14th victory of the campaign Friday in a brutal road matchup with a fantastic Lightning team that's 16-2-1 at home this season.
