Flyers' Brian Elliott: Winless in eight starts

Elliott made 24 saves Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Bruins.

Gulp. Elliott hasn't won since Nov. 9 and has allowed 22 goals in his last 5 starts. The Flyers are in a downward spiral, and we can't recommend him in good conscience. Not until the whole team starts to get its game together.

