Flyers' Brian Elliott: Winning streak comes to an end
Elliott stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 3-1 loss to Arizona on Thursday.
Elliott wasn't particularly busy on this night, but he received little in the way of goal support and had his three-game winning streak snapped as a result. The 34-year-old has been used effectively in tandem with Carter Hart this season, and Elliott has responded by going 7-3-2 in his 15 appearances with a 2.66 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The latter would be his best such mark since 2015-16.
