Flyers' Brian Elliott: Wins fourth straight
Elliott saved 25 of 28 shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
Elliott won his first game back following a lower-body injury, and he's now sandwiched the absence with four consecutive victories. He's recorded a respectable 21-11-7 record for the campaign, which has buoyed his fantasy value despite underwhelming ratios (.909 save percentage and 2.72 GAA). Considering the goalie landscape across the league, there aren't many matchups where fading Elliott is in play.
