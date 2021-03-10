Elliott made 11 saves on 12 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Carter Hart exited the game after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period. Elliott gave up a tally to Brandon Montour, but was solid after that, allowing the Flyers to stage their comeback. The 35-year-old goalie improved to 7-2-0 with a 2.29 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 11 outings (eight starts). Elliott could continue to earn more playing time since Hart has struggled recently.