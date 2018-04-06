Flyers' Brian Elliott: Wins in return
Elliott made 19 saves on 22 shots in a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
At least Elliott was able to pick up the victory in his first game since Feb. 10. He didn't look good, but being rusty after such a long layoff is forgivable. However, if the Flyers make the playoffs, they likely need Elliott to round into form. On the other hand, considering that the 32-year-old has a .908 save percentage, maybe rounding into form still won't be enough.
