Flyers' Brian Elliott: Wins third in four games
Elliott made 28 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over St. Louis.
It was Elliott's 16h straight start. He has now won three of this last four starts, but has allowed at least three goals in each of those four games. Elliott shook off his truly awful start to the season and has made enough important and timely saves to keep his team in most games, even when they shouldn't have been. But recently, he's been bailed out by his high-scoring teammates. Elliott is a workhorse, but watch for Michal Neuvirth to get a start soon, just to give the old man some rest.
