Elliott (undisclosed) will not play Monday in Arizona, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Elliott was off to a rocky start to 2018-19 but had won his last two starts. Unfortunately, a collision in practice caused the veteran netminder to be ruled out for Monday's clash with the Coyotes. Look for Calvin Pickard to get the start in Elliott's absence, with recently recalled Alex Lyon serving as Philly's backup in the contest.