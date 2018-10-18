Flyers' Brian Elliott: Won't start Thursday
Despite initial reports, Elliott will cede the crease against the Blue Jackets on Thursday to Calvin Pickard, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While coach Dave Hakstol insists the decision to start Pickard was previously scheduled, it's hard to ignore the fact that Elliott gave up four goals on 23 shots to the Panthers on Tuesday before getting the hook; combined with the fact that he is on a three-game losing streak and is sporting a 4.04 GAA for the season. If Elliott's struggles continue to drag on, it could open the door for Carter Hart to make his long anticipated NHL debut.
