Flyers' Brian Elliott: Working with coaching staff
Elliott (lower body) got on the ice after Monday's practice session, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports, but should be considered out indefinitely after general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters, "I would suggest that nothing is imminent at this points."
Elliott hasn't return to practice yet, but the fact that he was able to start doing on-ice work is certainly a step in the right direction. When the University of Wisconsin product will be ready to play and how new coach Scott Gordon deploys his goalie corps remains to be seen; however, it appears the long awaited Carter Hart era has begun in the City of Brotherly Love.
