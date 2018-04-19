Flyers' Brian Elliott: Yanked again

Elliott made 14 saves on 17 shots Wednesday against the Penguins. He was pulled after 28:04 and took the loss in a 5-0 Game 4 defeat.

This is the second time Elliott has gotten the hook in this series, and one time he allowed five goals and was left in the net for the whole game. The difference is this time he was replaced by a healthy Michal Neuvirth. It wouldn't be surprising to see Neuvirth get the start in Game 5.