Flyers' Brian Elliott: Yields four goals in loss
Elliott allowed four goals on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.
The 33-year-old surprised owners a bit with a strong outing against the Golden Knights on Thursday, but Elliott followed that up with a bit of a dud Saturday. Elliott was inconsistent last season too on his way to a 23-11-7 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.66 GAA. Owners should expect similar peaks and valleys this season.
