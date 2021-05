Elliott gave up six goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Elliott had another poor outing -- he's given up 15 goals in his last three games, all losses. The 36-year-old dropped to 13-9-2 with a 3.15 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 28 outings. Elliott remains a risky fantasy play should he draw a start Friday or Saturday versus the Capitals.